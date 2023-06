Papal peace envoy Zuppi to visit Kyiv on June 5-6, Vatican statement says

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who has been tasked by Pope Francis to carry out a peace mission to try to help end the war in Ukraine, will visit Kyiv on June 5-6, the Vatican said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)