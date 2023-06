'Pentagon Papers' whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dead after terminal cancer -Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked the "Pentagon Papers" about the Vietnam War and exposed years of related U.S. government lies, died on Friday after a he was diagnosed earlier this year with pancreatic cancer, the Washington Post reported, citing a family statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)