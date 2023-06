Philippine ferry with 120 people onboard catches fire at sea, rescue underway - AP

(Reuters) - A Philippine ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea on Sunday and a coast guard vessel was deployed to extinguish the flames and rescue people onboard, AP news reported citing coast guard officials.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)