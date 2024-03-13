Marcos also vowed to defend the Philippines' maritime entitlements in the face of a "more active attempt by the Chinese to annex some of our territory."
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 19 to tackle cooperation and security matters, the office of the Manila leader said in a statement late on Wednesday night.
Marcos also vowed to defend the Philippines' maritime entitlements in the face of a "more active attempt by the Chinese to annex some of our territory."
(Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Chris Reese)
