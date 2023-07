MANILA, July 5 (Reuters) - The Philipppines' slower than expected 5.4% inflation rate in June supports an extension to the pause in interest rate hikes, its central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Eli Remolona, who begins his six-year term as the bank's governor this month, also said it could consider a rate cut if inflation falls below 4%. (Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by David Goodman )