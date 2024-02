MANILA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation was likely within a 2.8%-3.6% range in February, the central bank said on Thursday.

Food, fuel and electricity prices were among the key upside drivers for this month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement. The Philippines' statistics agency will release inflation data on March 5. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)