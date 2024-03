MANILA, March 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines' foreign minister said on Tuesday the challenge ahead was how to sustain and further elevate relations between his country and long-term ally, the United States.

Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo thanked visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint press conference for his country's support with regard to recent incidents in the South China Sea. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)