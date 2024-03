MANILA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' trade deficit widened slightly to $4.22 billion in January from the previous month's $4.18 billion, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports fell 7.6% to $10.16 billion from a year earlier, while exports grew 9.1% to $5.9 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)