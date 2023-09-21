"At the moment it is as the prime minister said, in the future we will see," Jacek Sasin told private broadcaster radio Plus when asked about Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieci's comments.
|09:32am
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is not currently supplying arms to Ukraine and "will see" about future deliveries, the state assets minister said on Thursday, after the prime minister said Warsaw was no longer supplying weapons.
"At the moment it is as the prime minister said, in the future we will see," Jacek Sasin told private broadcaster radio Plus when asked about Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieci's comments.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
