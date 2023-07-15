Pope approves Shanghai bishop but Vatican chides China for not consulting

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has approved the new bishop of Shanghai on mainland China but the Vatican chided Beijing for transferring him there without first consulting, in violation of bi-lateral accords.

A statement on Saturday said the pope had named Bishop Joseph Shen Bin to head the Shanghai diocese, a position that had been vacant for some time. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)