Campbell made the remarks at a Hudson Institute think tank event, stressing that maintaining "appropriate diplomacy" with China was critical.
|07:36pm
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that lines of communication with China "are opening up," but the potential for miscalculation as Chinese military forces increasingly operate near U.S. forces is real and growing.
|
