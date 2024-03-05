Speaking at a forum on investment, the incumbent defence minister said he was not satisfied with Indonesia's democracy and there was room for improvement. He did not elaborate on the problems.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Martin Petty)
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's presumed president, Prabowo Subianto, on Tuesday described the country's democracy as tiring, very costly and "very messy", but said his people should be proud of a recent election that unofficial vote counts show he won.
