Presumed president Prabowo says Indonesia democracy messy, but should be proud of election

March 04, 2024 at 09:57 pm EST Share

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's presumed president, Prabowo Subianto, on Tuesday described the country's democracy as tiring, very costly and "very messy", but said his people should be proud of a recent election that unofficial vote counts show he won.

Speaking at a forum on investment, the incumbent defence minister said he was not satisfied with Indonesia's democracy and there was room for improvement. He did not elaborate on the problems. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Martin Petty)