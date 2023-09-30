       Sept 30 (Reuters) - Slovak liberal party Progresivne
Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia, PS) was seen winning the most
votes in a parliamentary election on Saturday, an exit poll by
Focus agency for TV Markiza showed.
    The following shows the projected results, according to the
exit poll.
    
 Party                       Projected result (%)
 Progressive Slovakia                        23.5
 SMER-SSD                                    21.9
 HLAS                                        12.2
 OLANO-led coalition                          8.0
 SaS                                          6.4
 Republika                                    6.0
 KDH                                          5.3
 SNS                                          4.4
 Aliancia                                     4.3
 Demokrati                                    3.0
 Sme Rodina                                   2.3
  NOTE: threshold for parties to win seats is 5% and 7% for
coalitions 
    Party descriptions: 
    * SMER-SSD- Direction-Slovak Social Democracy (leftist party
of three-time prime minister Robert Fico)
    * HLAS- Voice (leftist party of former prime minister Peter
Pellegrini who split from SMER)
    * Progresivne Slovensko- Progressive Slovakia (liberal
party)
    * SaS-Sloboda a Solidarita- Freedom and Solidary (liberal
former ruling party)
    * OLANO- Ordinary People and Independent Personalities-OLANO
(centrist, anti-graft former ruling party)
    * Republika- Republic (far-right party)
    * KDH- Christian Democrat Movement (Christian conservative
party)
    * Sme Rodina- We Are Family (centrist former ruling party)
    * SNS- Slovak National Party (nationalist party)
    * Demokrati- Democrats (centrist, pro-European party led by
former prime minister Eduard Heger)
    * Alianca- Alliance (party representing Hungarian minority)
    

 (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet)