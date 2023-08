Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin met high-ranking military commanders at the headquarters of the Russian operation in Ukraine in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, state media said early on Saturday.

The RIA news agency report, citing a Kremlin statement, did not specify a reason for the meeting. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Mrinmay Dey; Editing by William Mallard)