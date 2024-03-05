REPUBLICAN SENATOR RUBIO PROPOSES TO IMPOSE NEW $20,000 TARIFFS ON VEHICLES PRODUCED BY CHINESE AUTOMAKERS
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Market Closed - Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-03-05 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,720 PTS
|+0.50%
|+1.73%
|+14.94%
|09:05pm
|Republican senator Rubio proposes new $20,000 tariff on Chinese vehicles
|RE
|09:05pm
|REPUBLICAN SENATOR RUBIO PROPOSES TO IMPOSE NEW $20,000 TARIFFS…
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+35.00%
|+26.28%
|+20.59%
|+20.20%
|+20.10%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.83%
|-6.60%
|-9.02%
|-11.93%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- Republican Senator Rubio Proposes To Impose New $20,000 Tariffs…