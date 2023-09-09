BUCHAREST (Reuters) - New fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military were found on Romanian soil, the defence ministry said on Saturday, and President Klaus Iohannis said this indicated an unacceptable breach of Romania's air space had occurred.

In a statement, Iohannis said he had informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the pieces of drone - the second to crash in Romanian territory this week - and that Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance's complete solidarity with Romania.

"The identification by Romanian authorities on Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine of new drone fragments ... indicates an unacceptable breach occurred of the air space of Romania, a NATO state, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area," Iohannis said.

