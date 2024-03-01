S.KOREA FEB IMPORTS -13.1% Y/Y (REUTERS POLL -10.4%)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 07:42:14 2024-02-29 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,692 PTS
|+0.62%
|+1.17%
|+13.75%
|01:55am
|UN chief says Gaza killing could require independent investigation
|RE
|01:42am
|South Korean February export growth beats forecasts on chip demand
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+13.36%
|+12.50%
|+9.22%
|+8.68%
|+6.86%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-4.46%
|-5.56%
|-7.77%
|-8.83%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- S.korea Feb Imports -13.1% Y/Y (Reuters Poll -10.4%)…