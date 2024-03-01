S.KOREA FEB SEMICONDUCTOR EXPORTS +66.7% Y/Y
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 07:47:02 2024-02-29 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,693 PTS
|+0.65%
|+1.20%
|+13.79%
|01:55am
|UN chief says Gaza killing could require independent investigation
|RE
|01:42am
|South Korean February export growth beats forecasts on chip demand
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+13.68%
|+10.00%
|+9.08%
|+9.15%
|+7.20%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-4.75%
|-5.56%
|-7.43%
|-8.97%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- S.korea Feb Semiconductor Exports +66.7% Y/Y…