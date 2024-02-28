SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's national pension fund recorded an investment return of 13.59% in 2023, the highest in more than two decades, the welfare ministry said on Wednesday.

The rate was the highest-ever since the National Pension Service's (NPS) investment management arm was set up in 1999, said the ministry, which is in charge of overseeing the fund's investment policies.

The NPS will make various improvements in its management policy this year, by tweaking its portfolio rules for swift and flexible investment decisions, the ministry said.

With the country's population ageing rapidly, the fund is expected to be depleted by 2055. It has been actively expanding investments in risky and overseas assets for higher returns.

The fund held a total of 1,035.8 trillion won ($775.07 billion) in assets at the end of December, according to the ministry.

($1 = 1,336.3900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)