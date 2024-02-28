SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's market watchdog chief said on Wednesday that authorities were discussing possible penalty measures on companies failing to boost shareholder return in the long run. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 11:06:04 2024-02-27 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,679 PTS
|+0.02%
|+1.81%
|+13.25%
|05:04am
Headlines
Japan's Nikkei hovers below record high as rally pauses for breath
February 27, 2024 at 09:23 pm EST
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+24.45%
|+11.77%
|+8.41%
|+8.47%
|+7.17%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.71%
|-6.15%
|-6.27%
|-8.11%
|-30.56%
