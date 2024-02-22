SINGAPORE MIDDLE DISTILLATES STOCKS FALL 702,000 BBLS TO 2-WEEK LOW OF 8.845 MLN BBLS IN WEEK TO FEB. 21 - ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-02-22 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,661 PTS
|+1.27%
|+2.75%
|+12.22%
|09:19am
|India eases entry for foreign direct investment in space sector
|RE
|09:06am
|Russian rouble steadies, buffeted by sanctions headwinds before long weekend
|RE
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+26.22%
|+17.63%
|+15.35%
|+14.29%
|+13.22%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-6.80%
|-7.40%
|-8.35%
|-11.19%
|-30.56%
