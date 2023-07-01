SOUTH KOREA JUNE IMPORTS -11.7% Y/Y (REUTERS POLL -11.0%)
South Korea June Imports -11.7% Y/y (reuters Poll -11.0%)…
July 30, 2023 at 08:00 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2288.60 PTS
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|+20.98%
|06:15am
|Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira
|RE
|06:02am
|China to name forex regulator Pan Gongsheng as central bank head -WSJ
|RE
SOUTH KOREA JUNE IMPORTS -11.7% Y/Y (REUTERS POLL -11.0%)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2288.60 PTS
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|-
|Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira
|RE
|China to name forex regulator Pan Gongsheng as central bank head -WSJ
|RE
|China slaps consumption tax on fuel blending components
|RE
|Europe's Euclid space telescope set for launch to explore 'dark universe'
|RE
|China new home prices edge down in June for second consecutive month
|RE
|China plans to appoint Pan Gongsheng as new Central Bank head- WSJ
|RE
|India bus fire kills 25 - ANI
|RE
|South Korea June exports fall for ninth month, trade balance swings to surplus
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Aug. 22
|RE
|South Korea June Imports -11.7% Y/y (reuters Poll -11.0%)…
|RE
|SOUTH KOREA JUNE TRADE BALANCE AT PROVISIONAL $+1.13 BLN VS $-2.…
|RE
|Alberta agency, China private equity fund ends partnership
|RE
|ALBERTA AGENCY SAYS PRIVATE EQUITY VENTURE W…
|RE
|Wall St Week Ahead-After first-half rally, stocks' July winning streak on the line
|RE
|North Korea: "No intention to examine" Hyundai chief's bid to visit
|RE
|US Dept of Energy grants export license to Gulfstream LNG
|RE
|Venture Global LNG seeks approval to speed up plant construction
|RE
|Excess Household Savings Are Still Large, Though Less Important in Growth Outlook, Goldman Sachs Says
|MT
|US warns new Chinese counterespionage law puts companies at risk
|RE
|UK, Australia and Canada want reversal of Israel approval of new West Bank settlement units
|RE
|Easing Inflation Helps Drive Equities Higher
|MT
|Fed Ought to Continue Tightening Monetary Policy After Inflation Report, Stifel Says
|MT
|CBOE-TO ENTER INTO SURVEILLANCE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH COINBASE…
|RE
|CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REFILES FIDELITY SPOT BITCOIN ETF LISTING AP…
|RE
|HSBC Holdings Faces Criticism From UK, US Lawmakers Over Hong Kong Residents' Pension Funds
|MT
|KUBOTEK CORPORATION
|+10.95%
|MARKETENTERPRISE CO.,LTD
|+9.79%
|TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
|+7.70%
|TOTECH CORPORATION
|+7.28%
|MITSUI HIGH-TEC, INC.
|+6.54%
|KIMURATAN CORPORATION
|-4.76%
|NAGAILEBEN CO., LTD.
|-4.86%
|SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD.
|-5.00%
|ENISH,INC.
|-5.20%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-10.00%