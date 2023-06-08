SPOT GOLD RISES 1%
Spot Gold Rises 1%…
Today at 09:22 am
Share
Share
© MarketScreener with Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-06-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2191.50 PTS
|-0.67%
|+2.86%
|+15.85%
|03:26pm
|Exclusive-Taiwan foreign minister to make Europe trip next week -sources
|RE
|03:22pm
|Spot Gold Rises 1%…
|MR
SPOT GOLD RISES 1%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2191.50 PTS
|-0.67%
|+2.86%
|-
|
Exclusive-Taiwan foreign minister to make Europe trip next week -sources
RE
|RE
|
Spot Gold Rises 1%…
MR
|MR
|
China to post spy facility in Cuba off southeastern US -WSJ
RE
|RE
|
Gold Rises as the Dollar and Yields Drop After US Initial Jobless Claims Rise to a 20-Month High
MT
|MT
|
Taiwan's Acer ships computer hardware to Russia after saying it would suspend business -data
RE
|RE
|
Oil Rises on Saudi Cuts and Strong US Refining Demand on Expectations for a Busy Summer Driving Season
MT
|MT
|
Tensions in US-Saudi ties cloud Blinken visit to Riyadh
RE
|RE
|
Pakistan GDP growth seen at 0.29% in FY23 - economic survey
RE
|RE
|
Zelenskiy visits flood-stricken southern Ukraine to assess scale of disaster
RE
|RE
|
Russian forces shell Kherson during flood evacuation: Kyiv
RE
|RE
|GMB CORPORATION
|+21.76%
|TOMOE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
|+20.27%
|SANIX INCORPORATED
|+7.81%
|EISAI CO., LTD.
|+7.37%
|BENEFIT JAPAN CO., LTD.
|+7.29%
|CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.
|-7.30%
|ALTPLUS INC.
|-8.44%
|HEROZ, INC.
|-8.93%
|JNS HOLDINGS INC.
|-9.08%
|PHARMA FOODS INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
|-11.09%