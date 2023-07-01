SRI LANKA PARLIAMENT PASSES DOMESTIC DEBT RESTRUCTURING PLAN - PARLIAMENT VOTE
Sri Lanka Parliament Passes Domestic Debt Restructuring Plan - P…
Today at 10:16 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2288.60 PTS
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|+20.98%
|05:14pm
|Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'
|RE
|05:12pm
|EUROPEAN-BUILT SPACE TELESCOPE LAUNCHED FROM FLORIDA ON MISSION…
|RE
SRI LANKA PARLIAMENT PASSES DOMESTIC DEBT RESTRUCTURING PLAN - PARLIAMENT VOTE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2288.60 PTS
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|-
|Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'
|RE
|EUROPEAN-BUILT SPACE TELESCOPE LAUNCHED FROM FLORIDA ON MISSION…
|RE
|Sri Lanka parliament approves domestic debt restructuring plan
|RE
|Sri Lanka parliament approves domestic debt restructuring plan
|RE
|Sri Lanka Parliament Passes Domestic Debt Restructuring Plan - P…
|RE
|King apologises for Netherlands' historic role in slavery
|RE
|Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
|RE
|Ukraine's Zelenskiy says 'serious threat' remains at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
|RE
|France's Macron postpones state visit to Germany amid domestic crisis
|RE
|FRANCE'S MACRON CANCELS GERMANY VISIT - SUEDDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG…
|RE
|South Korea LGBT festival proceeds, bumped from prime spot by Christian group
|RE
|Organon, Samsung Bioepis launch copycat for athritis drug Humira at 85% discount
|RE
|India's goods and services tax receipts rise 12% y/y in June
|RE
|China's Communist Party appoints Pan Gongsheng as party secretary for the central bank
|RE
|India state retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June m/m
|RE
|China urges Netherlands to not abuse export control measures
|RE
|Cambodia's Hun Sen kicks off campaign for virtually unopposed election
|RE
|Chinese military delegation visited UK, France - ministry
|RE
|Explosion hits chemical plant in southeast China
|RE
|Japan says Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands
|RE
|Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira
|RE
|China to name forex regulator Pan Gongsheng as central bank head -WSJ
|RE
|China slaps consumption tax on fuel blending components
|RE
|Europe's Euclid space telescope set for launch to explore 'dark universe'
|RE
|China new home prices edge down in June for second consecutive month
|RE
|KUBOTEK CORPORATION
|+10.95%
|MARKETENTERPRISE CO.,LTD
|+9.79%
|TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED
|+7.70%
|TOTECH CORPORATION
|+7.28%
|MITSUI HIGH-TEC, INC.
|+6.54%
|KIMURATAN CORPORATION
|-4.76%
|NAGAILEBEN CO., LTD.
|-4.86%
|SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD.
|-5.00%
|ENISH,INC.
|-5.20%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-10.00%