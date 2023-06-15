STATE-CONTROLLED ROSNEFT IS CLOSE TO LOCKING IN BUYERS- WSJ
State-controlled Rosneft Is Close To Locking In Buyers- Wsj…
Today at 12:49 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-06-15 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2293.97 PTS
|-0.02%
|+3.97%
|+21.26%
|07:09pm
|Bahrain awards first 'golden licences' to five investment projects valued at over $1.4 billion
|RE
|06:49pm
|Russia's Rosneft Close To Striking Long-Term Deals To Sell Substantial Supplies Of Oil -WSJ
|RE
STATE-CONTROLLED ROSNEFT IS CLOSE TO LOCKING IN BUYERS- WSJ
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2293.97 PTS
|-0.02%
|+3.97%
|-
|
Bahrain awards first 'golden licences' to five investment projects valued at over $1.4 billion
RE
|RE
|
Russia's Rosneft Close To Striking Long-Term Deals To Sell Substantial Supplies Of Oil -WSJ
RE
|RE
|
State-controlled Rosneft Is Close To Locking In Buyers- Wsj…
RE
|RE
|
RUSSIA'S STATE ENERGY GIANT IS CLOSE TO STRIKING LONG-TERM DEALS…
RE
|RE
|
Central banks, still waiting for relief on inflation, lean higher on rates
RE
|RE
|
Mondelez plans to separate Russia operations by year-end
RE
|RE
|
Pirelli CEO 'confident' Rome will act to curb Chinese influence over tyremaker -source
RE
|RE
|
Mondelez plans to separate Russia operations by year-end
RE
|RE
|
African leaders to propose "confidence building measure" to Russia, Ukraine - document
RE
|RE
|
AFRICAN LEADERS COULD PROPOSE RUSSIA AND WEST DISCUSS DEPLOYMENT…
RE
|RE
|MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD.
|+23.03%
|KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.
|+20.08%
|OHARA INC.
|+13.67%
|LINK-U INC.
|+12.25%
|HAMEE CORP.
|+9.99%
|ZAPPALLAS, INC.
|-5.95%
|TECNOS JAPAN INCORPORATED
|-6.27%
|ENISH,INC.
|-8.82%
|BRASS CORPORATION
|-12.82%
|TOKYO BASE CO.,LTD.
|-17.39%