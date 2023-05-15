STERLING UP 0.53% TO $1.2513
Today at 07:21 am
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-05-15 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2114.85 PTS
|+0.88%
|+2.11%
|+11.80%
|01:28pm
|Coffee traders pin hopes on Brazil for robusta beans as prices soar
|01:28pm
|MSCI Cuts Taiwan's Weighting in Two Major Indices, Hikes in Third
STERLING UP 0.53% TO $1.2513
Coffee traders pin hopes on Brazil for robusta beans as prices soar
MSCI Cuts Taiwan's Weighting in Two Major Indices, Hikes in Third
NATO chief: Expect deal on helping Ukraine reach alliance standards
India, Russia settling some non-oil trade in rupees - Indian banker
Turkey election holds up resumption of northern Iraqi oil exports -sources
Pakistan court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan's wife in graft case - lawyer
Asustek Computer Expects to Turn Profitable in Q2
Cryptocurrencies Start Week Higher as Traders Await Retail, Housing Data While Eyeing Binance's Canada Exit
China still conducting police activities in Germany -German ministries
|ARTERIA NETWORKS CORPORATION
|+23.79%
|NAGANO KEIKI CO., LTD.
|+22.76%
|OSAKA TITANIUM TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.
|+18.01%
|YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
|+17.36%
|FORUM ENGINEERING INC.
|+17.02%
|PUNCH INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
|-18.15%
|V TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
|-19.22%
|TAKE AND GIVE. NEEDS CO., LTD
|-20.06%
|KEIWA INCORPORATED
|-22.14%
|EREX CO.,LTD.
|-22.59%