CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects to post a deficit of 2% of GDP in 2023, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported on Saturday, citing a preliminary budget statement.

Saudi Arabia expects total revenues at 1.172 trillion riyals ($312.51 billion) in 2024 and total spending of 1.251 trillion riyals, the preliminary budget statement said. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Hatem Maher;)