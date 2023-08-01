DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian contracting firm Nesma & Partners has signed an agreement to acquire Dubai-based privately-owned energy services firm Kent, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nesma, which is part owned by Saudi Arabia's wealth Fund, will become the sole owner of Kent in a deal that is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)