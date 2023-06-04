Saudi Arabia and the United States are keen to continue talks with the two Sudanese negotiating delegations, they added.
CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry and the United States called on Sudan's warring factions to agree to a new ceasefire and make efforts to implement it effectively, the Saudi ministry and the U.S. said on Sunday.
