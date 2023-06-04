Saudi foreign ministry calls on Sudan factions to agree new ceasefire

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry and the United States called on Sudan's warring factions to agree to a new ceasefire and make efforts to implement it effectively, the Saudi ministry and the U.S. said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and the United States are keen to continue talks with the two Sudanese negotiating delegations, they added. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)