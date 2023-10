Schumer announces U.S. Senate trip to China, Japan, South Korea

October 03, 2023 at 07:26 am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation will visit China, Japan and South Korea in October, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Shephardson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)