SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's finance ministry on Thursday announced an additional S$1.1 billion ($801.98 million) to help households handle increases in the cost of living.

The finance ministry in a statement said that while inflation had come down from its peak, "households are still dealing with the impact of price increases in various areas". ($1 = 1.3716 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)