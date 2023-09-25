GIC said Wong, who is also finance minister, will assist the GIC chair in overseeing its long-term asset allocation and portfolio performance.
(Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
|Delayed Japan Exchange 01:05:13 2023-09-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2383.44 PTS
|+0.30%
|-1.92%
|+26.00%
|07:07am
|Singapore Aug core inflation rises 3.4%, seen easing
|RE
|07:05am
|Sliding yen raises intervention threat, dollar reigns
|RE
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed deputy chair of GIC's board of directors, the sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.
GIC said Wong, who is also finance minister, will assist the GIC chair in overseeing its long-term asset allocation and portfolio performance.
(Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2384.20 PTS
|+0.33%
|-1.89%
|-
|Singapore Aug core inflation rises 3.4%, seen easing
|RE
|Sliding yen raises intervention threat, dollar reigns
|RE
|Singapore Aug core inflation rises 3.4%
|RE
|India's Delta Corp shares sink on $1.34 bln tax blow
|RE
|Chinese tourists get VIP welcome as Thai visa waiver scheme begins
|RE
|Australia, NZ dollars under pressure as China property concerns weigh
|RE
|Singapore deputy PM appointed deputy chair of GIC board - statement
|RE
|China stocks fall on cautious mood ahead of holiday
|RE
|INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip as index inclusion continues to lift mood
|RE
|Gold ticks down as markets assess Fed's interest rate outlook
|RE
|Shares in Vietnam's Vingroup hit lowest level in nearly 6 years
|RE
|Italy Said to Amend Windfall Tax on Banks After ECB Criticism
|MT
|Australia's Financial Regulators Warn of Impact of Further Chinese Economic Slowdown
|MT
|Punjab's Sikhs fear Canada-India row threatens them at home, abroad
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT stocks drag; Delta Corp plunges
|RE
|India's Delta Corp shares slide after getting $1.34 billion tax notice
|RE
|Vietnam's Vingroup shares fall to lowest level since 2017
|RE
|China, US Establish Economic Working Group
|MT
|Indonesia, Vietnam energy transition financing under JETP
|RE
|Evergrande's debt revamp roadblock hits China property investors' sentiment
|RE
|Bridgewater funds thrive in China helped by bonds
|RE
|Japan's Nikkei rebounds from worst week of 2023 after clearing BOJ, Fed tests
|RE
|India's Burman family announces open offer for 26% stake in Religare
|RE
|Rupee to weaken as high US Treasury yields boost dollar
|RE
|S.Korean shares dip on central banks' outlook, higher oil prices
|RE
|DOUBLE STANDARD INC.
|+19.58%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|+12.50%
|SOLXYZ CO., LTD.
|+9.66%
|YAMATO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|+8.30%
|KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.
|+8.04%
|KIMURATAN CORPORATION
|-5.00%
|MITSUBISHI PAPER MILLS LIMITED
|-6.24%
|ERI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|-9.57%
|DIRECT MARKETING MIX INC.
|-12.31%
|IR JAPAN HOLDINGS, LTD.
|-21.42%