Singapore deputy PM appointed deputy chair of GIC board - statement

September 25, 2023 at 12:40 am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed deputy chair of GIC's board of directors, the sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

GIC said Wong, who is also finance minister, will assist the GIC chair in overseeing its long-term asset allocation and portfolio performance. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)