SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in February after three months of easing and was faster than market expectations, official data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.1% in February from the same month the year before, compared with a rise of 2.8% in January and a gain of 2.9% tipped in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5%, after rising 0.4% in the previous month. It was the fastest jump since September, according to Statistics Korea. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Chris Reese)