SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the government's corporate reform plan would continue in steps until the "Korea discount" in the local stock market is resolved.

Minister Choi Sang-mok made the comment ahead of the government's announcement of a "Corporate Value-up Programme" planned on Monday.

Choi said the guideline for the programme, designed to boost the value of Seoul-listed companies by encouraging more shareholder returns, would be finalised in the first half of this year and tax incentives would be announced as prepared.

