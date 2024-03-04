SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output unexpectedly fell in January for a second straight month on a monthly basis, official data showed on Monday.

The industrial output index fell 1.3% over the month on a seasonally-adjusted basis, after a revised 0.5% fall in December, according to Statistics Korea.

That compares with a median 1.0% gain tipped in a Reuters survey of economists, in which estimates ranged from an increase of 0.3% to 2.5%.

On an annual basis, output rose 12.9%, compared with the economists' median forecast for a rise of 9.3%. It was faster than the 6.1% rise the previous month and the fastest since May 2021. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)