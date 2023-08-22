SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's household credit grew in the second quarter by the fastest pace in 1-1/2 years on rising mortgage demand, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Total household credit stood at 1,862.8 trillion won ($1.39 trillion) by the end of June, up 0.5%, or 9.5 trillion won, from three months before, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the fastest quarterly percentage gain since the last quarter of 2021, after two consecutive quarterly losses and following a record 0.8% drop in the preceding quarter.

Mortgage loans increased by 14.1 trillion won, more than triple the increase of 4.5 trillion won in the previous quarter, with a recovery in house transactions, the BOK said, while the decline in other loans also softened to 4.0 trillion won from 15.5 trillion won.

South Korea's house prices rose in July for the first time in 14 months, separate data showed last week, after months of easing in downward pressure on relaxed regulations and introduction of a policy loan to support the market.

Total credit was still down 0.3% on an annual basis, after a 0.5% fall in the January-March quarter. ($1 = 1,341.5000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)