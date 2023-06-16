The meeting is seen as a follow-up to the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-06-16 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2300.36 PTS
|+0.28%
|+4.97%
|+21.60%
|08:46am
|BOJ Governor Ueda's comments at news conference
|RE
|08:43am
|Nikkei clinches fresh three-decade high as BOJ stands pat
|RE
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States will hold a high-level meeting on cyber security in Washington on June 20, the presidential office in Seoul said on Friday.
The meeting is seen as a follow-up to the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April.
(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2300.36 PTS
|+0.28%
|+4.97%
|-
|
BOJ Governor Ueda's comments at news conference
RE
|RE
|
Nikkei clinches fresh three-decade high as BOJ stands pat
RE
|RE
|
Take Five: Keep calm and raise rates
RE
|RE
|
South Korea, U.S. to hold high-level meeting on cyber security
RE
|RE
|
Japan Shares Rise as Central Bank Maintains Policy Status Quo; Toyota to Receive 120 Billion Yen of Subsidies
MT
|MT
|
Westpac raises Australia cash rate peak forecast to 4.6%
RE
|RE
|
Indian police say five foreign militants killed in Kashmir
RE
|RE
|
Japan Shares Rise as Central Bank Maintains Policy Status Quo
MT
|MT
|
Micron nears $1 bln investment in India chip packaging plant - Bloomberg News
RE
|RE
|
Putin to meet UAE president in St Petersburg on Friday -RIA
RE
|RE
|SAKURA INTERNET INC.
|+21.25%
|FIXSTARS CORPORATION
|+20.29%
|MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD.
|+18.72%
|HELIOS TECHNO HOLDING CO., LTD.
|+16.39%
|NEEDS WELL INC.
|+15.04%
|NIPPON KOEI CO., LTD.
|-3.95%
|PUNCH INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
|-3.97%
|SOCIONEXT INC.
|-4.76%
|NIHON YAMAMURA GLASS CO., LTD.
|-7.17%
|ENISH,INC.
|-19.35%