South Korea, U.S. to hold high-level meeting on cyber security

Today at 02:29 am Share

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States will hold a high-level meeting on cyber security in Washington on June 20, the presidential office in Seoul said on Friday.

The meeting is seen as a follow-up to the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April. (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Ed Davies)