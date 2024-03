South Korea pension fund backs government push to fix 'Korea discount'

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's pension fund supports the direction of the government's corporate reform plan aimed at resolving the so-called "Korea discount" in the stock market, its investment strategy director said on Thursday.

The National Pension Service, manager of the world's third-largest public pension fund, will make a decision on whether and to what extent it will allocate its assets after details of the reform plan are available, Director Lee Suc-won told a press conference held in Seoul. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)