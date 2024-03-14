SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Thursday it will speed up the preparation of follow-up measures to the government's corporate reform plan and is considering bolder measures, such as tax incentives, to encourage voluntary participation.

South Korea announced in February a reform plan, dubbed the "Corporate Value-up Programme", for listed companies to boost shareholder returns and stock prices, but the eagerly awaited proposals fell short of market expectations.

At the time, it said it would prepare detailed guidelines for companies to refer to for voluntary participation within the first half of the year.

"We will do our best to announce and implement before the previously planned schedule, as the market's expectations are high," said Kim So-young, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission.

"Meanwhile, the government is actively considering tax support measures and plans to announce them as soon as they are prepared," Kim said.

His comments were made during a meeting with domestic institutional investors, including the country's pension fund, the world's third-largest, as they discussed revisions to stewardship guidelines and developing a new index to make the reform plan more effective. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)