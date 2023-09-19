It was priced at 26,000 won ($19.58) compared with the indicative range of 21,000 to 26,000 won.
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Doosan Robotics said its initial public offering (IPO) had been priced at the top of its indicative range.
It was priced at 26,000 won ($19.58) compared with the indicative range of 21,000 to 26,000 won.
The company expects to list in October.
($1 = 1,327.6200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
