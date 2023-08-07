South Korea to evacuate thousands of scouts due to expected typhoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday that it would evacuate thousands of scouts taking part in a jamboree in the southwest of the country from Tuesday due to an expected typhoon.

Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official, told a briefing that about 36,000 participants would be taken by bus to safer places that would not be in the path of the typhoon. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)