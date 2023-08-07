Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official, told a briefing that about 36,000 participants would be taken by bus to safer places that would not be in the path of the typhoon.
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday that it would evacuate thousands of scouts taking part in a jamboree in the southwest of the country from Tuesday due to an expected typhoon.
Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official, told a briefing that about 36,000 participants would be taken by bus to safer places that would not be in the path of the typhoon.
