SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's health ministry said on Friday that it will fully allow telemedicine services at all hospitals and clinics to help cope with the impact of a walkout by trainee doctors.

Nearly 7,900 resident and intern doctors, or nearly 70% of the total, have left the job in protest against over a government plan to expand medical school admissions.

