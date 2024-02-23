Nearly 7,900 resident and intern doctors, or nearly 70% of the total, have left the job in protest against over a government plan to expand medical school admissions.
Nearly 7,900 resident and intern doctors, or nearly 70% of the total, have left the job in protest against over a government plan to expand medical school admissions.
