COLOMBO, March 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy shrank 2.3% in 2023, official data showed on Friday, as the island nation struggled to break out of its worst financial crisis in decades.

But the economy grew 4.5% in the fourth quarter setting the stage for a recovery this year, Sri Lanka's Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)