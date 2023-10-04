The incident took place at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok close to peak hours on Tuesday. The suspect, 14, was arrested.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty)
|Delayed Japan Exchange 11:58:46 2023-10-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2223.44 PTS
|-2.29%
|-6.26%
|+17.54%
|06:08am
|SoftBank CEO Son says artificial general intelligence will come within 10 years
|RE
|05:57am
|Gold fragile on lofty US dollar and yields; palladium at 5-year low
|RE
BANGKOK (Reuters) - A teenager suspected of killing two foreign nationals and wounding five others in a Thai shopping mall shooting had modified a handgun that was designed to fire only blanks, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok close to peak hours on Tuesday. The suspect, 14, was arrested.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2225.32 PTS
|-2.20%
|-6.27%
|-
|SoftBank CEO Son says artificial general intelligence will come within 10 years
|RE
|Gold fragile on lofty US dollar and yields; palladium at 5-year low
|RE
|Nearly two dozen Indian troops missing after flash flood -ANI
|RE
|Indian shares open lower as US rate concerns weigh
|RE
|US TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELD LAST AT 5.1586%…
|RE
|Japan to Extend Additional 192 Billion Yen Subsidies to Micron Technology for Hiroshima Plant
|MT
|Taiwan c.bank flags forex intervention if 'extreme' fluctuations
|RE
|Australian farmers survey finds little more than half expect higher output
|RE
|JGB yields cling to 10-year highs despite BOJ intervention
|RE
|Thai economic recovery intact but inflation could impact growth - central bank chief
|RE
|Thai tourism shares fall 2.75% after mall shooting
|RE
|Asia stocks slump as bond selloff spooks markets
|RE
|Copper hovers below $8,000/T on firm dollar, high inventory
|RE
|Japan's Nikkei tumbles to over four-month low as US yields rise
|RE
|INDIA RUPEE-India rupee to weaken but RBI may help limit losses, traders say
|RE
|South Korean shares drop to six-month low on surging US bond yields
|RE
|Philippines' Marcos lifts rice price cap imposed to curb inflation
|RE
|INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may rise amid relentless spike in US peers
|RE
|Thai economy may face future inflation risk - c.bank chief
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares eye flat open as US rate concerns weigh
|RE
|Suspected gunman in mall shooting modified handgun designed to fire blanks - police
|RE
|Crypto firm Ripple secures Singapore payments licence
|RE
|US SEC cannot appeal Ripple Labs decision, judge rules
|RE
|Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son says artificial general intelligence will come within 10 years
|RE
|New Zealand dollar skids as markets pare rate hike wagers
|RE
|KEIYO CO., LTD.
|+15.70%
|KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|+6.25%
|EREX CO.,LTD.
|+6.28%
|KIMURATAN CORPORATION
|+5.26%
|RHYTHM CO.,LTD.
|+5.81%
|THE KINKI SHARYO CO., LTD.
|-7.10%
|AHRESTY CORPORATION
|-7.06%
|MEIJI SHIPPING GROUP CO., LTD.
|-7.33%
|ITOKI CORPORATION
|-8.51%
|E-GUARDIAN INC.
|-9.95%