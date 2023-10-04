BANGKOK (Reuters) - A teenager suspected of killing two foreign nationals and wounding five others in a Thai shopping mall shooting had modified a handgun that was designed to fire only blanks, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok close to peak hours on Tuesday. The suspect, 14, was arrested.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty)