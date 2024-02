BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index in January dropped 2.94% from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

The figure compared with a forecast 5.1% year-on-year fall for January in a Reuters poll, and followed December's 6.27% decline.

