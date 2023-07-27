BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in June contracted 5.24% from a year earlier as exports declined amid sluggish global demand, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 2.5% in June. Output shrank a revised 3.05% in May.

In the January-June period, the MPI declined 4.6% from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry had earlier forecast factory output would show zero to 1% growth this year.

The output has been impacted by a global economic slowdown, although domestic consumption has increased due to strength in the tourism sector, the ministry said in its statement.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of total customs-based exports, which shrank for a ninth consecutive month in June, down by 6.4% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Tom Hogue)