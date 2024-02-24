Speaking after visiting Thaksin, Srettha told reporters that he did not talk about how the influential 74-year-old ex-premier would help the country.
|08:42am
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday that ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra was happy and in a good mood but was still weak after his recent release from detention.
