BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, unchanged from its previous forecast, as tourism gathers momentum but exports soften.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are projected to be flat or fall up to 2% this year, said the group, which has representatives from industry, banking and commerce. The economy expanded 2.6% in 2022.

