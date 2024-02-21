BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's policy rate was consistent with sustaining growth, although the economic outlook remains uncertain and the central bank was ready to adjust rates if the economy and inflation changes significantly, minutes of the Bank of Thailand's Feb. 7 monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the monetary policy committee voted 5-2 to hold the one-day repurchase rate steady at 2.50%, the highest in more than a decade. Two members favoured a quarter-point cut.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)