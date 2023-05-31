BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a sixth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, to curb inflation risks as its economic recovery gathers strength against rising global uncertainties.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate to 2.00%. The rate has now been hiked by a total of 150 basis points since August.

Of the 22 economists polled by Reuters, 17 had expected the BOT to raise the benchmark rate a quarter point while the remaining five had forecast no change.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)